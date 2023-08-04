Southern Railway to run Onam specials

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced more special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the Onam Festival.

Train No 06053 Tambaram- Ernakulam Jn Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 3pm on 24th, August 31, and September 7 (Thursdays) and reach Ernakulam at 3.30 am, the next day (3 Services).

Train no 06054 Ernakulam-Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam at 8.30am on August 25, September 1 and 8 (Fridays) and reach Tambaram at 11.15pm same day (3 Services).

Advance reservation for train comprising an AC first class, two AC tier-II, six AC tier-III, two tier-III economy and six Sleeper Class, two General Second Class Coaches and one Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) coach would open at 8am on August 4, a statement from SR said.