Southern Railway to renumber all passenger trains; check details here

CHENNAI: All passenger trains operated by the Southern Railway will be renumbered as regular train numbers as was followed during the pre-COVID period. This was done following the direction issued by the Railway Board, the Southern Railway said in a statement.

Based on this, all train numbers starting with '0' will be renumbered as regular train numbers starting with 5 or 6 or 7 (Southern Railway owned passenger trains).

This renumbering of trains will come in to force with effect from July 1.

The details of the revised new number for Southern Railway owned passenger trains are as follows: