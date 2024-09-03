Southern Railway to operate special trains for Onam

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of a special train between Mangaluru and Kollam to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam Festival as given below:

Train No. 06047 Mangaluru Jn – Kollam Festival Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 11:00 pm on September 9, 16, and 23 (Monday) and reach Kollam at 10:20 am, the following day

Train No. 06048 Kollam – Mangaluru Jn Festival Special will leave Kollam at 6:55 pm on September 3, 10, and 17 (Tuesday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 7:30 am, the follwing day.

Advance reservation for the trains comprising 14 Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class Coaches and two Luggage cum Brake Vans are open, a release from Southern Railway said.