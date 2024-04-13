Southern Railway to ensure drinking water facilities at all stations

CHENNAI: In view of the summer season and potential heatwaves, Southern Railway to ensure that drinking water is available at all stations and that all stations strive to provide clean drinking water to passengers in accordance with established norms.

A press release from Southern Railway said railway divisions have been directed to verify that all currently installed water coolers are operational and available to accommodate passenger demand.

To investigate the possibility of deploying water tankers at critical stations to add to the current supply.

To conduct regular checks to confirm water availability across all platforms.

Also to explore the possibility of collaboration with NGOs and Community Groups and to actively seek support from women's self-help groups, NGOs, Scouts and Guides, and other Self Help Groups for the distribution of cool drinking water, particularly near general class coaches.

In areas facing water scarcity, railway authorities will collaborate with Municipal Corporations/State Governments and explore alternative water supply solutions.

All divisions will set up a system for round-the-clock monitoring by railway staff to ensure consistent water availability and address any emerging issues promptly.

Railways have also ensured that Rail Neer is available for the passengers.

From January to March, Railways has made available more than 59 lakh 1 litre water bottles at Stations for the benefit of travelling passengers and have supplied more than 40 lakh 1 litre bottles on board more than 630 passenger/mail/express trains running through the Southern Railway Zonal System daily.