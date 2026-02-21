Southern Railway to double Tirupati, Rameswaram services

In the Tirupati-Rameswaram direction, the service operates on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. In the opposite direction, the service will ply on Sunday, Thursday and Friday. From March 3, the train to Tirupati will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. In the return direction, to Rameswaram, it will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from March 4. There is no change in arrival or departure timings. Passengers from the southern districts have welcomed this announcement.