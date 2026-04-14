Southern Railway to celebrate 75th Formation Day

Formed in 1951 through the merger of the Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway, the South Indian Railway and the Mysore State Railway, the zone was part of a larger post-Independence effort to reorganise railways into administrative units.

But much of its footprint had already taken shape decades earlier. By the 1860s, lines had reached the west coast through Beypore (a Kerala port town) and Calicut (present-day Kozhikode).

In the following decades, Madras was linked to Bombay and later to Howrah, creating long-distance connectivity across the country. Rail access to ports such as Kochi and Thoothukudi further expanded the network's reach.