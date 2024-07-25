Southern Railway swimming team wins national aquatic championship

CHENNAI: The swimming team of the Southern Railway won the 64th All India Inter Railway Aquatic Championship 2024 held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The events were held from July 19-23 and were organised by the Western Railway Sports Association.

The team won four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals in the different events with a total of 130 points. The second and third positions were taken by Western Railway with 117 points and South Western Railway with 94 points. The individual championship was won by Devansh Parmar of Western Railway with 33 points.

In freestyle for 50 M, 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, 800 M and 1,500 M, the team won two medals each. In backstroke, there were two medals each in 50 M and 100 M and 200 M back stroke, one medal for 50 M butterfly stroke, two medals for 100 M butterfly stroke and one for 200 M butterfly stroke. In 200 M and 400 M individual medleys, the team won two medals each, and one medal each in 4*100 M, 4*200 M and 4*100 M freestyle medley relay.

The Southern Railway team, led by Rahul TR, had 12 swimmers. The SR had previously won the championship in 2022, and has had a history of winning championships for 15 consecutive years. As many as 12 zonal railways participated in the championship.