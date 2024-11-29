Southern Railway requested rail passengers to refrain from lighting camphor on trains

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway requested rail passengers to refrain from lighting camphor on board trains posing a significant risk of fire mishaps in view of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

“It has been observed that some passengers are in the practice of lighting camphor during their journey. With a view to ensure the safety of rail users and railway property, lighting camphor or any other open flame/fire is strictly prohibited on-board trains and at station premises,” said a Southern Railway statement.

Passengers found traveling with or in possession of flammable and explosive articles are liable to punishment under Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway's Act 1989. This includes fines up to Rs 1000 or imprisonment up to three years, or both and liability for losses/injuries/damage caused.

Passengers are urged to cooperate with railway authorities in ensuring a safe journey. For any assistance or security-related concerns, passengers can access toll free railway helpline no 139 or approach any railway staff on duty, added the statement.