Southern Railway releases revised timetable

CHENNAI: Introduction of 10 new trains, extension of 19 existing ones, increase in frequency of 5, and increasing the speed of 144 trains are among the key highlights of the updated railway timetable that the Southern Railway announced on Monday.

The revised timetable will come into force from January 1, 2025, said a press note from the zonal railway.

Besides this, it also announced experimental stoppages provided for 45 express trains at various stations, permanent augmentation of 44 express trains with 58 coaches, and conversion of 28 express trains with 343 LHB coaches.

A total of 62 express trains are standardised with 102 general second class coaches, 16 express trains have been renumbered, and the days of service has been changed for one express train, added the statement.

According to the zonal railway, this revision signifies a major leap in improving train timings and significant enhancement in the speed of mail/express trains. Also, the maintenance works carried out in the zone, infrastructure improvements and track upgrades are poised to bring about faster and more efficient train journeys for passengers, it added.