Southern Railway registers strong safety performance

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has reported robust achievements in its Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) domain for FY 2025-26, reinforcing safety and modernisation, according to a press release.
Electronic Interlocking (EI) installations surpassed targets, with 15 works completed against 12 planned, making route setting fool proof. Level Crossing (LC) Gate Interlocking also exceeded goals, with 19 works finished.
Block Proving Axle Counters achieved 100% completion, ensuring clear block sections before train movements. Automatic Block gnalling covered 70.5 route kilometres, boosting line capacity for high-speed trains like Vande Bharat.