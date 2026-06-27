Southern Railway records highest passenger occupancy on special trains

A release from the Southern Railway here said that it had operated 2,513 trips of 229 special train services, carrying 32.98 lakh passengers and earning Rs 243.22 crore in revenue.

The average occupancy of these special trains is 1,312 passengers per trip, which is significantly higher than the Indian Railways’ average of 894 passengers per trip.

Southern Railway emerged as the best-performing railway zone in the country on this key operational efficiency parameter.