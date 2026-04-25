Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway: One-way special train to start from Tiruchy to Tambaram from April 26

It will leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 10.45 pm on April 26 and reach Tambaram at 6.15 am the next day.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced a one-way special train between Tiruchchirappalli and Tambaram to manage the increase in passenger demand during the summer travel period.

It will leave Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 10.45 pm on April 26 and reach Tambaram at 6.15 am the next day.

The overnight train will pass through Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram and Villupuram before reaching Tambaram.

The route also covers intermediate stops such as Papanasam, Sirkazhi, Tirupadripulyur and Chengalpattu.

Southern Railway (SR)
special train
Tiruchy to Tambaram

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