Southern Railway mulls fare reduction for new AC suburban train after passenger outcry

The train, introduced on a trial basis on October 23, charges Rs 90 for travel from Chennai Central to Tiruvallur, but the fare rises to Rs 185 for Egattur, the next stop on the route.

The fares start at Rs 35 for stations up to Villivakkam and rise to Rs 40 for Korattur and Pattaravakkam. The fare is Rs 60 for Avadi and Pattabiram, Rs 85 from Nemilichery to Putlur Halt and Rs 90 for Tiruvallur. Beyond Egattur, the fares are Rs 200 for Kadambattur, Rs 205 for stations from Senji Panambakkam to Manavur, Rs 215 for Tiruvalangadu and Mosur, and Rs.230 for Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam.

A railway official said that the fare structure changes beyond Tiruvallur because the route falls under the suburban fare structure up to that station, while express-train rates are applied beyond it. “We’ve received grievances from the passengers regarding the fares and the division will look into them and take necessary action,” the official said, adding that the division has sent the representation to the railway board.