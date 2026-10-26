Southern Railway mulls fare reduction for new AC suburban train after passenger outcry

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is considering a reduction in fares for its newly introduced AC suburban train between Chennai Central and Arakkonam. The decision comes amidst passengers questioning the steep increase in ticket prices beyond Tiruvallur.
The train, introduced on a trial basis on October 23, charges Rs 90 for travel from Chennai Central to Tiruvallur, but the fare rises to Rs 185 for Egattur, the next stop on the route.
The fares start at Rs 35 for stations up to Villivakkam and rise to Rs 40 for Korattur and Pattaravakkam. The fare is Rs 60 for Avadi and Pattabiram, Rs 85 from Nemilichery to Putlur Halt and Rs 90 for Tiruvallur. Beyond Egattur, the fares are Rs 200 for Kadambattur, Rs 205 for stations from Senji Panambakkam to Manavur, Rs 215 for Tiruvalangadu and Mosur, and Rs.230 for Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam.
A railway official said that the fare structure changes beyond Tiruvallur because the route falls under the suburban fare structure up to that station, while express-train rates are applied beyond it. “We’ve received grievances from the passengers regarding the fares and the division will look into them and take necessary action,” the official said, adding that the division has sent the representation to the railway board.
The fare for the full Central–Arakkonam journey is Rs 230, while passengers travelling the 48 km Avadi–Arakkonam stretch pay Rs 200. In comparison, the AC EMU between Beach and Chengalpattu charges Rs 105 for a journey of around 59 km. The fare structure of the Beach–Chengalpattu service, introduced in April 2025, had also drawn criticism from passengers, who sought a revision.