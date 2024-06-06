Southern Railway marks World Environment Day in Madurai

MADURAI: Taking a pledge, awareness rally, exhibition of environment-friendly products, and planting of tree saplings marked the observance of World Environment Day in the Madurai Division of Southern Railway on Wednesday. This year’s theme for World Environment Day was ‘Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience’.

Programmes were organised on the premises of Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Madurai junction railway station, Virudhunagar, Kovilpatti Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Milavittan, Thoothukudi, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi and Palani, sources said.

At the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Madurai, the World Environment Day and Mission Life pledge was administered by Sharad Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager.

Subsequently, the DRM flagged off the environment awareness rally, which was participated by NCC cadets from various colleges, Bharat Scouts and Guides of Madurai Division and Railway School, and students.

Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SRWWO), Madurai organised a tree plantation at the new ‘Running Room’ premises under the leadership of Priya Agrawal, President, SRWWO.