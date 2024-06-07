Southern Railway lady loco pilot to attend the swearing in ceremony of New Government at Delhi

CHENNAI: Aiswarya S Menon, Senior Assistant Loco Pilot of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, currently working on Vande Bharat trains who has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government or the 18th Lok Sabha on Sunday at Delhi.

Aiswarya S Menon has accomplished the achievement of flying more than two lakh footplate hours, piloting trains including the Vande Bharat Express and Jan Shatabdi.

She is known for her awareness, agility, and thorough understanding of railway signalling.

Since their launch, She has been consistently working on the Vande Bharat Express services between Chennai and Vijayawada and Chennai and Coimbatore.