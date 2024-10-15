Southern Railway informs intense weather conditions could lead to disruption in services

CHENNAI: In light of the heavy rain forecast by IMD across Tamil Nadu from October 15 to 18, Southern Railway informs that intense weather conditions could lead to disruptions in train services.

To ensure safety during heavy rains, trains will be operated at reduced speeds in waterlogged sections.

This may result in delays, and passengers are requested to plan for additional travel time. Depending on the severity of weather conditions, some trains may be partially cancelled, short-terminated, or rescheduled.

Passengers are urged to stay updated through official communication channels, said a Southern Railway statement.

Continuous inspections are being carried out at all key rail bridges, subways, and water-logged areas to detect any structural risks or potential hazards from flooding.

Engineering teams are on high alert, equipped to address emergencies swiftly.

Railway passengers could check official social media handles for live updates and can reach out to the 24/7 Railway helpline at 139 and Chennai Division helpline numbers, 044-25330952 & 044-25330953.

Rail users and General Public may also access the helplines provided by Tamil Nadu Government.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority’s State Helpline: 1070, District helpline 1077, Whatsapp: 9445869848.

For information about relief centres, food supply, and flood volunteers helpline 1913 can be contacted.

Southern Railway appeals passengers to remain cautious and plan their journeys.