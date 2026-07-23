Southern Railway GM RN Singh releases book on leadership

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh on Thursday (July 23) released his book, Beyond the Ivy League: Traits, Skills and Wisdom That Make Great Leaders, at a function held at Dr BR Ambedkar Arangam in the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur.
The book was released by IIT-Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti in the presence of senior railway officials and guests.
Speaking at the event, he said leadership extends beyond academic qualifications and rests on three core pillars of character, integrity, wisdom and the ability to inspire others are equally important in shaping effective leaders.
The book draws on his experience in the Indian Railways and discusses leadership, decision making, governance, project management, and organisational management.