Southern Railway extends services of 12 special trains from Egmore, Tambaram

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has extended the schedule of 12 special express trains to ease passenger congestion, to make travels more comfortable.
The extended services include special trains operating between Tambaram and Bodinayakkanur, Tirunelveli, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanniyakumari, among other destinations.
The special train operating between Tambaram and Bodinayakkanur every Saturday has been extended until November 14. The return service from Bodinayakkanur to Tambaram, which runs every Sunday, will continue until November 15.
Tirunelveli and other routes
The Tirunelveli-Tambaram and Tambaram-Tirunelveli special trains, which operate on Thursdays, have also been extended.
Other services covered by the extension include trains operating between Egmore and Kanniyakumari, Kanniyakumari and Egmore, Egmore and Kollam, Kollam and Egmore, and Kollam and Chennai Central.
The extension is aimed at accommodating additional passengers and easing congestion on these routes.