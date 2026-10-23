Southern Railway extends services of 12 special trains from Egmore, Tambaram

Tirunelveli and other routes

The Tirunelveli-Tambaram and Tambaram-Tirunelveli special trains, which operate on Thursdays, have also been extended.

Other services covered by the extension include trains operating between Egmore and Kanniyakumari, Kanniyakumari and Egmore, Egmore and Kollam, Kollam and Egmore, and Kollam and Chennai Central.