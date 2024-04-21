Southern Railway employees denied postal ballot rights in LS polls

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India in the recent Lok Sabha elections declined to allow the staff of the Railways to cast their vote by postal ballot, as the Madras High Court pointed out that the deadline for government employees engaged in essential services to apply for postal ballots has passed.

The railway associations in the Southern Railway tells that the right to vote is one of the basic rights of any citizen and denial of these rights has happened as they could not cast their votes.

"The employees like loco pilots, Assistant loco pilots, Guards, AC mechanics work is such that once they go for work they could return after 72 hours or a minimum of 48 hours. Many such employees were unable to vote as postal voting facilities were not available to the employees of Southern Railway in the Tamil Nadu region.

A petition was filed in the High Court and Railway did not address the issue properly," said V Gopal Krishnan, working general secretary, Southern Railway Employees Sangh.

This is not the first time the issue is being debated where the section of railway employees could not vote in the election. The associations request that the ECI to provide the postal ballot facility at least for the next elections.

"Due to employment, many other employees are also working away from their constituencies. And during election time, railways operate special trains, so they are supposed to work. It is difficult for them to travel for one day without paying the travel expenses. It's a matter to be taken into consideration when the Government of India compels or insist on 100 percent voting. It should be ensured on its part that their state and central government employees, most particularly the staff those nature is online duties where 24×7 services are maintained. Without waiting for any representation or litigation, Election commission of India should ensure 100% voting of all states and central government employees as first step" said V Balachandran, Central organising Secretary, All India Loco Running Staff Association.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Southern Railway mentioned that except for running staff, all other staff had a holiday during the election so that they could cast their vote. And most of the employees in the railways cast their vote, he added.