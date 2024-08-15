Southern Railway earnings increased by 10.3% in 2023-24

CHENNAI: The gross earnings of Southern Railway (SR) increased by 10.3% to Rs 12,117 crore in the 2023-24 financial year, R N Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway said here on Thursday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Railway Stadium in Perambur on Independence Day, R N Singh said that the gross earnings of SR stood at about Rs 12,117 crore, which is 10.3% higher than 2022-23.

In the current year up to July, the zone has achieved a gross earning of Rs 4,108 crore with a positive growth of six per cent compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

Pointing out that the originating passenger volume of the zone for the year 2023-24 increased by 11% compared to the previous year, the zonal GM said that Southern Railway operated about 1,200 special trains over and above the regular trains, which was 135% more than the previous year.

Claiming credit for increasing the speed of 58 express and 13 passenger trains, R N Singh said that the zone introduced nine pairs of Vande Bharat trains and operated 96 trips of Vande Bharat special trains to ease rush during seasons in the previous financial year.

Stating that the zone raised the speed over 1,577 route kms in the zone from 110 to 130kmph and from 90 to 110 kmph, the sectional speed between Jolarpettai and Coimbatore would soon be increased to 130kmph.

A total of 278 track km was electrified during April 2023 and July 2024, while 95 stations have been undergoing upgrade under Amrit Station Scheme and 21 stations have been taken up for major redevelopment.

The general manager also said that a new AI based Intrusion Detection System for detecting elephants approaching the track was under implementation at Walayar – Kanjikode section in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to eliminate any untoward incident.

During 2023-24, about 11,700 candidates were recruited for SR through RRB, RRC and under compassionate grounds.

Officers and staff of the zonal headquarters also took part in the Independence Day celebrations.