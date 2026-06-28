Southern Railway cuts EB supply to Child Helpline centre in Central, 2 other stations

CHENNAI: While the first responders of Child Helpline (CHL) are already faced with a slew of issues, they are met with yet another hurdle. As per sources, the Southern Railway has cut off the power supply to the CHL centre at Central railway station on Wednesday.
The CHL is a fully-sponsored initiative of the Union-government. The funds are given by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, although it is not regular.
Sources also alleged that the power supply from the CHL 1098 centre located in Salem and Katpadi stations have also been cut off by the Southern Railway. It is also said that no prior notice was given to the CHL staff by SR.
The CHL centres operating in railway stations are facilitated by the SR, which means that any renovation and repair, and supply of water and electrical supply are also carried out by SR’s permission. Under Mission Vatsalya, the scheme for care and support to victims under Section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, the supply of electricity is free for the centre.
However, it has been told to the CHL staff by the SR that they have to pay the electricity bill from now on as SR cannot incur those expenses.
A staff with the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS) said, “In early June, SR staff informed us that the power supply will be cut off and informed CHL to pay the bill, henceforth. The CHL staff submitted a written extension request (of 10 days) to the station director of Central Railway station on June 10. As the deadline passed, SR staff cut off the power supply at Central station here on Wednesday. With children also rescued on Wednesday, it was a hectic task to work amidst power cut-off.”
As most child rescues are done at railway stations, the CHL staff urged Southern Railway to continue supplying electricity and also requested the Ministry to disperse due funds for the child helpline, Tamil Nadu. When contacted, the Southern Railway officials claimed that they have not withdrawn the power supply.