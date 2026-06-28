Southern Railway cuts EB supply to Child Helpline centre in Central, 2 other stations

The CHL is a fully-sponsored initiative of the Union-government. The funds are given by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, although it is not regular.

Sources also alleged that the power supply from the CHL 1098 centre located in Salem and Katpadi stations have also been cut off by the Southern Railway. It is also said that no prior notice was given to the CHL staff by SR.

The CHL centres operating in railway stations are facilitated by the SR, which means that any renovation and repair, and supply of water and electrical supply are also carried out by SR’s permission. Under Mission Vatsalya, the scheme for care and support to victims under Section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, the supply of electricity is free for the centre.