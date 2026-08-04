Southern Railway changes train schedules; Cholan Express to be diverted

Among the trains rescheduled on August 4 from the MGR Chennai Central railway station, Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express will leave at 9 pm instead of 5.25 pm, MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Superfast Mail will depart at 9.30 pm instead of 7 pm, and MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Express, originally scheduled to leave at 6.45 pm, has been deferred to 7 am on Wednesday (August 5).

Southern Railway said the rescheduling was necessitated by the late running of the respective pairing trains.

Chennai Egmore-Tiruchy Cholan Superfast Express will be diverted via Cuddalore Port, Vriddhachalam, and Tiruchchirappalli on August 5, 12, 14, 21, and 26, and September 2 to facilitate fixed-time corridor blocks for safety and maintenance works in Tiruchchirappalli Division.