Southern Railway cancels multiple trains due to engineering work on Oct 31

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway (SR) has announced changes in train patterns due to engineering work at St Thomas Mount yard on October 31.

The maintenance work for line block/power block will be held between 10:45 am to 3:45 pm, thus causing full cancellation of multiple trains.

The fully cancelled train is Chennai Beach – Tambaram passenger special scheduled at 10:18 am. Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local scheduled at 10:24 am, 10:30 am, 10:36 am and 10:46 am, 11:06 am, 11:14 am, 11:22 am and the rest of the scheduled trains from Beach station have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local scheduled at different timings will also witness full cancellation.

Subsequently, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local scheduled at various timings have also been cancelled on October 31.

"Passenger special (PS1 – 11:51 am), (PS3 – 12:35 pm), (PS5 – 13:15 pm), (PS7 – 13:35 pm), (PS9 – 13:55 pm), (PS11– 14:45 pm), (PS13 – 15:10 pm) and (PS15 – 15:30 pm) will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu on October 31,"stated SR press note.

Also, passenger special (PS2 – 09:30 am), (PS4 – 11:00 am), (PS6 – 11:30 am), (PS8 – 12 pm), (PS10 – 11:05 am), (PS12 –13 pm), (PS14 – 13:45 pm) and (PS16 – 14:20 pm) will be operated between Chengalpattu and Tambaram on October 31,"added the note.