Southern Railway brings battery swapping facilities at suburban stations

The facilities have been introduced at railway stations, including Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central railway station, Egmore, St Thomas Mount, Velachery, Chintadripet, Thirumayilai, Mandaveli, Greenways Road, Tiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Perungudi and Washermenpet, among others.

The move comes after an earlier rollout of EV charging stations in 2023, launched in partnership with Ather Energy, which largely became defunct. Even the company’s application had stopped displaying several railway station charging points as active, while commuters had complained about non-functional chargers and a lack of maintenance at multiple stations.