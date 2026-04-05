Southern Railway approves signalling works for 130-km/h operations

On sections where 130 kmph operations are already in place, including Chennai-Gudur and Chennai-Arakkonam, additional safety works such as W-beam fencing and precast boundary walls have been sanctioned to restrict trespassing along the tracks. Similar measures are being extended to other stretches identified for speed upgrade.

The Arakkonam-Jolarpettai corridor, which is part of the Chennai-Bengaluru route, is also being upgraded with signalling systems including Train Protection and Warning Systems (TPWS), along with overhead equipment (OHE) upgrades on sections such as Arakkonam-Jolarpettai and Chennai-Renigunta.