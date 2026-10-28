Southern Railway announces two special trains for Diwali rush

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced two special trains between Chennai and Podanur, and Tambaram and Nagercoil, to manage the additional passenger rush during the Diwali festive season. Bookings for the special trains will begin on Thursday (October 29), as reported by Maalaimalar.
The Chennai Central-Podanur special train (No. 06023) will depart Chennai Central at 11.55 pm on Friday, November 6, and reach Podanur at 9.15 am the next day. The return service (No. 06024) will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm on November 9 and arrive at Chennai Central at 9.35 am the following day.
The train will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.
The Tambaram-Nagercoil special train (No. 06153) will depart Tambaram at 11.55 pm on November 6 and reach Nagercoil at 3.30 pm the next day. The return service (No. 06154) will leave Nagercoil at 9 pm on November 9 and arrive at Tambaram at 11.30 am the following day.
The train will operate via Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.