Southern Railway announces two special trains for Diwali rush

The Chennai Central-Podanur special train (No. 06023) will depart Chennai Central at 11.55 pm on Friday, November 6, and reach Podanur at 9.15 am the next day. The return service (No. 06024) will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm on November 9 and arrive at Chennai Central at 9.35 am the following day.

The train will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.