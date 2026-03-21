Several trains on Salem-Jolarpettai route cancelled, diverted; check details
CHENNAI: Six trains passing through Salem have been cancelled and several others diverted due to scheduled signal and engineering maintenance works on March 24, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The maintenance work will be carried out between the Jolarpettai and Tottampatti section on the Salem-Jolarpettai route.
As part of the changes, six trains have been fully cancelled for the day.
Arakkonam-Salem MEMU (Train No 16087)
Salem-Arakkonam MEMU (Train No 16088)
Erode-Jolarpettai Passenger (Train No 56108)
Jolarpettai-Erode Passenger (Train No 56107)
Coimbatore-Chennai Central Intercity Express (Train No 12680)
Chennai Central- Coimbatore Intercity Express (Train No 12679)
Meanwhile, three trains will be operated on diverted routes. The Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express (Train No 22666) will run via Dharmapuri and Hosur instead of its usual route, skipping stoppages at Tirupattur, Kuppam and Krishnarajapuram stations.
Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore Double Decker Express (Train No 22665) will be diverted via Hosur and Dharmapuri, skipping Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam and Tirupattur stations.
The Nagercoil-Mumbai Express (Train No 16340) will also be partially diverted for the day, running between Dindigul and Katpadi via Tiruchy, Vriddhachalam and Villupuram. It will skip stoppages at Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Samalpatti, Tirupattur and Jolarpettai stations.