Several trains on Salem-Jolarpettai route cancelled, diverted; check details

Meanwhile, three trains will be operated on diverted routes. The Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express (Train No 22666) will run via Dharmapuri and Hosur instead of its usual route, skipping stoppages at Tirupattur, Kuppam and Krishnarajapuram stations.

Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore Double Decker Express (Train No 22665) will be diverted via Hosur and Dharmapuri, skipping Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam and Tirupattur stations.

The Nagercoil-Mumbai Express (Train No 16340) will also be partially diverted for the day, running between Dindigul and Katpadi via Tiruchy, Vriddhachalam and Villupuram. It will skip stoppages at Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Samalpatti, Tirupattur and Jolarpettai stations.