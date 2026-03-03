Southern Railway announces Tiruchy-Tambaram Express as permanent train service
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that the Tiruchy-Tambaram Express (Train No 16808), which was running as a special train via Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai, will now operate as a permanent express service.
According to a report in Daily Thanthi, the train started its first regular run from Tiruchy at 5.35 am on March 1. It travels via Tiruverumbur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thirupathiripuliyur, Panruti, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu, reaching Tambaram at about 12.30 pm.
On the return journey, Train No 16807 departs Tambaram at 3.30 pm and arrives in Tiruchy at 10.40 pm.
The express runs five days a week (Thursday to Monday). It does not operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and has a total of 18 coaches with reservation facilities.