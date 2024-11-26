Southern Railway announces temporary stoppage at Thirukarpur station; check details

CHENNAI: Three express trains would be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Thirukarpur station for Kasargod Revenue District School Kalolsavam.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway, Train no 16160 Mangaluru Central - Tambaram express, Train no 16159 Tambaram - Mangaluru Central express and Train no 16605 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Ernad Express would stop for a minute at Thirukarpur for journey commencing from November 26 to 30, the railway released said.