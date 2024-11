Southern Railway announces temporary halts for 48 trains at Melmaruvathur from Dec 15-Feb 12

CHENNAI: Several express trains operated from Chennai will be provided with an additional stoppage of two minutes at Melmaruvathur Station in connection with Irumudi/Thaipoosam festival from December 15 to February 12, said a Southern Railway statement.

A total of 48 trains including Train 12653/12654 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Rockfort Superfast Express, Train 12637 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Pandian Superfast Express, Train 12661 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Pothigai Superfast Express, Train 16179 Chennai Egmore-Mannargudi Express, Train 20691/20692 Tambaram – Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express, Train 16101/16102 Chennai Egmore-Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express, Train 16865/16866 Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express, Train 22536/22535 Banaras-Rameswaram-Banaras Express, Train 20896 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Superfast Express would be provided with additional stoppages.

Southern Railway said Train 11017/11018 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Karaikal-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Train 22101/22102 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madurai-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Train 12667 Tambaram Egmore-Nagercoil Superfast Express, Train 20481 Jodhpur- Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Superfast Express, Train 22613/22614 Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantt-Rameswaram Express, Train 12651/12652 Madurai-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madurai Sampark Kranti Express would also have additional stoppages.

A stoppage at Melmaruvathur would also be provided for Train 12641/12642 Kanniyakumari-Hazrat Nizamuddin- anniyakumari Superfast Express, Train 22623 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Superfast Express, Train 22657/22658 Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram Superfast Express, Train 20682/20683/20684 Tambararm-Sengottai-Tambaram Superfast Express, Train 20497/20498 Rameswaram-Firozpur-Rameswaram Humsafar Superfast Express, Train 22403/22404 Puducherry New Delhi-Puducherry Superfast Express.

Train 12638 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Pandian Superfast Express, Train 12662 Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express, Train 16180 Mannargudi-Chennai Egmore Express, Train 16176 Karaikal-Tambaram Express, Train 12668 Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, Train 22624 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, Train 12897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express would also stop for two minutes at Melmaruvathur, added the statement.