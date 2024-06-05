Begin typing your search...

Southern Railway announces summer special trains between Chennai and Mangaluru; check details here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Jun 2024 5:06 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-05 05:22:06.0  )
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced summer special trains between Chennai and Mangaluru to clear the extra rush.

According to a press release issued by Southern Railway, special train no. 06047 will depart from Tambaram on June 6, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30 (Fridays and Sundays) at 1.55 pm and will reach Mangaluru, at 6.55 pm the next day.

In the return direction, special train no. 06048 will depart from Mangaluru at noon on June 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, and 29, and July 1 (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach Tambaram at 4.45 am the next day.

summer special trainsSouthern RailwayChennaiTambaramMangaluru
Online Desk

