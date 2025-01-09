Southern Railway announces special trains for Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: The following Special Trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai as given below.

Train No 06130 Villupuram Tiruvannamalai Unreserved Special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on January 13 (Monday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am, the same day (1 Service)

In return direction Train No 06129 Tiruvannamalai Villupuram Unreserved Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on January 13 (Monday) and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm, the same day (1 Service)