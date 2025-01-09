Begin typing your search...

    Southern Railway announces special trains for Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai

    The following Special Trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai as given below.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jan 2025 4:49 PM IST
    Southern Railway announces special trains for Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai
    X

    Train

    CHENNAI: The following Special Trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai as given below.

    Train No 06130 Villupuram Tiruvannamalai Unreserved Special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on January 13 (Monday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am, the same day (1 Service)

    In return direction Train No 06129 Tiruvannamalai Villupuram Unreserved Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on January 13 (Monday) and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm, the same day (1 Service)

    train servicespecial trainPournami GirivalamTiruvannamalai hill
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick