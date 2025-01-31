Southern Railway announces special trains for Kashi Tamil Sangamam from February 13 to 26

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the operation of the following Kashi Tamil Sangamam special trains to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06193 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.45 am on February 13 (Thursday) and reach Banaras at 07.15 am, the third day (1 Service).

In the return direction Train No. 06194 Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Banaras at 02.00 am on February 19 (Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 pm, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06195 Kanniyakumari – Banaras Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 11.00 pm on February 13 (Thursday) and reach Banaras at 07.15 am, the fourth day (1 Service).

In the return direction Train No. 06196 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Special will leave Banaras at 04.20 am on February 20 (Thursday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 03.00 pm, the third day (1 Service).

Train No. 06187 Coimbatore – Banaras Special will leave Coimbatore at 06.35 pm on February 16 (Sunday) and reach Banaras at 07.15 am, the third day (1 Service).

Train No. 06188 Banaras – Coimbatore Special will leave Banaras at 02.00 am on February 22 (Saturday) and reach Coimbatore at 09.30 am, the third day (1 Service).

Train No. 06163 Kanniyakumari – Banaras Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 23.30 pm on February 17 (Monday) and reach Banaras at 07.15 am, the fourth day (1 Service).

In the return direction Train No. 06164 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Special will leave Banaras at 07.05 pm on February 23 (Sunday) and reach 02.45 am, the fourth day (1 Service).

Train No. 06153 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 02.45 pm on February 19 (Wednesday) and reach Banaras at 11.45 pm, the third day (1 Service).

In the return direction Train No. 06154 Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Banaras at 06.05 pm on February 24 (Monday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 am, the third day (1 Service).

Advance Reservation for the above Kashi Tamil Sangamam Specials will open at 08.00 am on February 1 (Tomorrow) from Southern Railway end.