Southern Railway announces special trains for Holi

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Holi. Special trains will be operated in Nagercoil – Chennai Central Sector, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 06019 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 17.45 hrs o­n 10th and 24th March and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.10 hrs, the next day. In return direction Train No.06020 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs o­n 11th and 25th March and reach Nagercoil at 08.30 hrs, the next day. Coach Composition will be of 3- AC three tier coaches, 11- AC three tier economy coaches, 2- sleeper class coaches, 2- general second class coaches & 2- luggage cum brake vans.

Train No. 06021 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 17.45 hrs o­n 17th and 31st March and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.10 hrs, the next day. In return direction Train No. 06022 Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs o­n 18th March and 1st April and reach Nagercoil at 08.30 hrs, the next day. Coach Composition will be of 1- AC two tier coach, 1- AC three tier coaches, 3- sleeper class coaches, 14- general second class coaches & 2- second class coach (Disabled friendly).

The advance reservations for the trains are open, the press release added.