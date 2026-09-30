Southern Railway announces special trains for Gandhi Jayanthi weekend rush

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will operate several special trains on demand across key routes in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka to clear the extra passenger rush during the upcoming Gandhi Jayanthi long weekend.
On Tambaram – Tenkasi – Sengottai route: Train 06123 Tambaram – Tenkasi express special will depart Tambaram at 11:55 pm on October 1 (Thursday) and reach Tenkasi at 12:15 pm the following day. Train 06124 Sengottai – Tambaram express special will leave Sengottai at 5:40 pm on October 4 (Sunday) and arrive in Tambaram at 4:30 am the following day.
On Chennai – Podanur route: Train 06023 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur express special will depart Central station at 11:55 pm on October 1 (Thursday), and reach Podanur at 9:15 am the next day. Train 06024 Podanur – Chennai Beach express special will leave Podanur at 6:15 pm on October 4 (Sunday) and reach Beach station at 4 am the following day.
Tambaram – Manamadurai unreserved MEMU: Train 06159 Tambaram – Manamadurai unreserved MEMU special will leave Tambaram at 4:30 am on October 1 (Thursday) and reach Manamadurai at 1:20 am the next day. Train 06160 Manamadurai – Tambaram unreserved MEMU special will depart Manamadurai at 2:45 pm on October 4 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 11:45 pm the same day.
Ernakulam – Egmore services: Train 06056 Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Egmore express special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11:10 pm on October 4 (Sunday) and arrive at Egmore at 11:30 pm the next day. Train 06055 Chennai Egmore – Ernakulam Junction express special will depart Egmore station at 2:30 pm on October 5 (Monday) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 4:30 am the next day.
Booking for all the trains will be open on 1 October 8 am.
On Bengaluru – Thiruvananthapuram route: Train 06585 (SMVT Bengaluru – Thiruvananthapuram North express special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 4:50 pm on October 1 (Thursday) and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram North at 10 am the next day. Train 06586 Thiruvananthapuram North – Bengaluru Cantonment express special will depart Thiruvananthapuram North at 12:40 pm on October 3 (Saturday) and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 6 am the following day.
Bengaluru – Chennai special trains: Train 06587 Bengaluru Cantonment – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special will operate two services, departing Bengaluru Cantonment at 7:30 am on October 1 (Thursday) and October 4 (Sunday), reaching Central station at 3:00 pm on the same day. Train 06588 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bengaluru Cantonment Express Special will also run two services, leaving Central station at 4:10 pm on October 1 (Thursday) and October 4 (Sunday), reaching Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:30 pm on the same day.