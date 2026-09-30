Southern Railway announces special trains for Gandhi Jayanthi weekend rush

On Tambaram – Tenkasi – Sengottai route: Train 06123 Tambaram – Tenkasi express special will depart Tambaram at 11:55 pm on October 1 (Thursday) and reach Tenkasi at 12:15 pm the following day. Train 06124 Sengottai – Tambaram express special will leave Sengottai at 5:40 pm on October 4 (Sunday) and arrive in Tambaram at 4:30 am the following day.

On Chennai – Podanur route: Train 06023 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur express special will depart Central station at 11:55 pm on October 1 (Thursday), and reach Podanur at 9:15 am the next day. Train 06024 Podanur – Chennai Beach express special will leave Podanur at 6:15 pm on October 4 (Sunday) and reach Beach station at 4 am the following day.