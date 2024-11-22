Southern Railway announces Special trains, extension and temporary stoppage of train services; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced special trains and extension of services of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala Festival. Two express trains would also be provided with temporary stoppage at Varkala station.

Train no 07147 Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh)– Kollam Special will leave Machilipatnam on December 23 & 30 (Monday) at 12.00 pm and reach Kollam at 9.20 pm, the next day (two services). In return direction train no 07148 Kollam – Machilipatnam Special will leave Kollam on December 25 & January 1 (Wednesday) at 02.30 am and reach Machilipatnam at 12.00 pm, the next day (two services).

The trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Erode and Coimbatore on both sides. Coach composition will be of one AC first class cum AC two tier coach, two AC two tier coaches, three AC three tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van. Advance reservation for the above special train will open at 08.00 am on November 23.

Train No. 07143 Moula Ali (Hyderabad)– Kollam Special will leave Moula Ali on December 6,13,20,27 (Fridays) at 11.30 am and reach Kollam at 7.00 pm, the next day (four services). In return direction Train No. 07144 Kollam – Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam on December 8,15,22,29 (Sundays) at 02.30 am and reach Moula Ali at 10.00 am, the next day (four services).

Train no 07145 Machilipatnam – Kollam Special will leave Machilipatnam on December 2,9 and 16 (Mondays) at 3.15 pm and reach Kollam at 9.20 pm, the next day (three services). In return direction train no 07146 Kollam – Machilipatnam Special will leave Kollam on December 4,11,18 (Wednesdays) at 02.30 am and reach Machilipatnam at 07.00 am, the next day (three services). Advance reservation for the special trains are open from Southern Railway end.

Train no 16316 Kochuveli – Mysuru Express from December 30 to January 1 at 5.15/5.16 pm.

Train no 16315 Mysuru – Kochuveli Express commencing journey on December 29 to 31 at 07.46/07.47 am will be provided with one minute temporary stoppage at Varkala Station in view of Sivagiri Theerthadanam, added the statement.