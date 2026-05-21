Southern Railway announces special trains between Tambaram and Bodinayakkanur till June

The train will leave Tambaram at 10.30 pm on May 23, 30 and June 6, 13 and reach Bodinayakkanur at 11.15 am the next day.

In the return direction, it will leave at 4.45 pm on May 24, 31 and June 7, 14, reaching Tambaram at 6.30 am the following day. A total of four services have been announced in each direction.