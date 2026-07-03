Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway announces special trains between Chennai Central and Podanur

The special train (No 06028) will depart from Podanur at 7.40 am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 3 to August 2 and arrive at Chennai Central at 4.45 pm the same day.
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CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special train services between Chennai Central and Podanur on weekends from July 3 to August 2 to cater to passenger demand.

Podanur–Chennai Central special

The special train (No 06028) will depart from Podanur at 7.40 am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 3 to August 2 and arrive at Chennai Central at 4.45 pm the same day.

Chennai Central–Podanur special

In the return direction, the special train (No 06027) will leave Chennai Central at 5.45 pm on the same days and reach Podanur at 3 am the following day, Southern Railway said.

Southern Railway
Special trains
Chennai Central
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