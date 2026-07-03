Southern Railway announces special trains between Chennai Central and Podanur

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special train services between Chennai Central and Podanur on weekends from July 3 to August 2 to cater to passenger demand.
The special train (No 06028) will depart from Podanur at 7.40 am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 3 to August 2 and arrive at Chennai Central at 4.45 pm the same day.
In the return direction, the special train (No 06027) will leave Chennai Central at 5.45 pm on the same days and reach Podanur at 3 am the following day, Southern Railway said.