Southern Railway announces special train between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on April 1

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of a special train between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on April 1 on the occasion of Pournami Girivalam, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The unreserved MEMU special train (Train No 06130) will depart from Villupuram at 10.10 am and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am on the same day.
Officials said the train has been arranged in view of the anticipated crowd during the Pournami Girivalam.
Pournami Girivalam is a significant religious practice observed on full moon days at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.
Devotees undertake a circumambulation of the Arunachala hill, covering a distance of about 14 km, as an act of devotion to Lord Shiva.
The ritual is believed to hold spiritual significance, drawing thousands of devotees every month.