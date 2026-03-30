Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway announces special train between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on April 1

Officials said the train has been arranged in view of the anticipated crowd during the Pournami Girivalam
Image of a train used for representative purpose
Image of a train used for representative purposeDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of a special train between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on April 1 on the occasion of Pournami Girivalam, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The unreserved MEMU special train (Train No 06130) will depart from Villupuram at 10.10 am and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am on the same day.

Officials said the train has been arranged in view of the anticipated crowd during the Pournami Girivalam.

About Pournami Girivalam

Pournami Girivalam is a significant religious practice observed on full moon days at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

Devotees undertake a circumambulation of the Arunachala hill, covering a distance of about 14 km, as an act of devotion to Lord Shiva.

The ritual is believed to hold spiritual significance, drawing thousands of devotees every month.

Southern Railway
special train
Pournami Girivalam festival
Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai

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