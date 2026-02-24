Southern Railway announces special train between Kanpur and Madurai for Holi

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Kanpur and Madurai on select dates to manage the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival. Advance reservations for these special services commence today (February 24) at 2 pm.
According to a press release, Train No. 01927 will depart from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Madurai on February 25, and on March 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Wednesdays). The train will leave Kanpur at 8.10 am and reach Madurai at 7.15 am on the third day.
In the return direction, Train No. 01928 will operate from Madurai to Kanpur on February 27, and on March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays). The train will depart Madurai at 11.35 pm and arrive in Kanpur at 4.30 am on the fourth day.