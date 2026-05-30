Southern Railway announces special one-way train between Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore

According to a press release, the special train (No 06196) will depart from Nagercoil at 11.25 am on May 31 and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.55 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.