Southern Railway announces special one-way train between Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of a special one-way train between Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore to cater to passenger demand.
According to a press release, the special train (No 06196) will depart from Nagercoil at 11.25 am on May 31 and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.55 pm on the same day.
The train will halt at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.
The coach composition will include two AC chair car coaches, 16 chair car coaches, and two general second class coaches (disabled-friendly).
Advance reservations for the special train opened at 8 am on May 30.