Southern Railway announces revised timings of several express trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the revised timings of several express trains, which will be effective from January 1.

Revised arrival timing:

1. Train No 06836 Karur-Salem express train scheduled to arrive Salem Jn at 9.30 am has been rescheduled to 9.45 am.

2. Train No 16613 Rajkot-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 8.25 pm has been rescheduled to 8.55 pm.

3. Train No 06422 Pollachi-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 10.15 pm has been rescheduled to 10.50 pm.

4. Train No 06420 Pollachi-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 8.40 am has been rescheduled to 9.25 am.

5. Train No 06123 Tiruchchirappalli-Karur express train scheduled to arrive at Karur Jn at 8.30 pm has been rescheduled to 8.00 pm.

6. Train No 06121 Cuddalore Port-Salem express train scheduled to arrive at Salem Jn at 9.05 am has been rescheduled to 9.10 am.

7. Train No 22153 Chennai Egmore-Salem express train scheduled to arrive at Salem Jn at 6.10 am has been rescheduled to 6.15 am.

8. Train No 06804 Shoranur-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 5.50 pm has been rescheduled to 5.35 pm.

9. Train No 22609 Mangalore-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 6.20 pm has been rescheduled to 6.25 pm.

10. Train No 12516 Silchar-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 12.00 pm has been rescheduled to 11.55 am.

11. Train No 22665 KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore express train scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore Jn at 9.00 pm has been rescheduled to 9.05 pm.

12. Train No 06831 Salem-Karur express train scheduled to arrive at Karur Jn at 7.10 am has been rescheduled to 7.15 am.

Revised departure timing:

1. Train No 06846 Erode-Jolarpettai express train scheduled to depart from Erode Jn at 5.40 pm has been rescheduled to 5.35 pm.

2. Train No 06615 Mettupalayam-Podanur express train scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 1.03 pm has been rescheduled to 1.00 pm.

3. Train No 06459 Coimbatore-Shoranur express train scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn at 4.30 pm has been rescheduled to 4.25 pm.

4. Train No 16614 Coimbatore-Rajkot express train scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn at 12.15 am has been rescheduled to 12.45 am.

5. Train No 06838 Karur-Salem express train scheduled to depart from Karur Jn at 7.55 pm has been rescheduled to 8.05 pm.

6. Train No 06819 Erode-Palakkad Town express train scheduled to depart from Erode Jn at 7.15 am has been rescheduled to 7.00 am.

7. Train No 16765 Mettupalayam-Tuticorin express train scheduled to depart from Mettupalayam at 7.35 pm has been rescheduled to 7.45 pm.