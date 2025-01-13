Southern Railway announces one-way unreserved special train from Chennai Egmore to Madurai for Pongal

CHENNAI: An unreserved one-way MEMU Express Special will be operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai to clear extra rush of passengers during the Pongal festival.

Train No.06161 Chennai Egmore - Madurai One Way Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 2.15 pm on January 13 (Monday) i.e., today and reach Madurai at 12.30 am, the next day (1 Service).

The train consisting of eight cars will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Vridachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchy, Manaparai, Dindigul, Sholavaram and Koodal Nagar, a release issued by Southern Railway said.