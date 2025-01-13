Southern Railway announces one-way special train for Pongal and Makaravilakku

CHENNAI: Two one-way express special trains would be operated to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pongal and Makaravilakku Day.

Train No. 06151 Chennai Egmore – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) One Way Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on January 13 and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.00 pm, the following day (1 Service).

Train No. 06152 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Vijayawada One Way Express Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) at 1.00 am on January 15 and reach Vijayawada at 5.20 am, the following day (1 Service).

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains is open from the Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.