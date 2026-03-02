Southern Railway announces Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore train service revisions

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the train departing from Guruvayur at 11.15 am, from March 4 till end of month, to Chennai Egmore will now run via an alternate route through Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchy, instead of its usual path. Train No 16128 will not travel via Cholavandan, Kodaikanal Road or Dindigul on these dates.