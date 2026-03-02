Southern Railway announces Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore train service revisions

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express service due to maintenance work.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the train departing from Guruvayur at 11.15 am, from March 4 till end of month, to Chennai Egmore will now run via an alternate route through Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchy, instead of its usual path. Train No 16128 will not travel via Cholavandan, Kodaikanal Road or Dindigul on these dates.
The revised service will include additional stops at Sivaganga and Pudukkottai.
Other long-distance trains in the Madurai division, such as the special Hyderabad train on March 6, 13, 20 and 27, will also follow alternate routes via Madurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchy with additional stoppages at Aruppukottai, Sivaganga and Pudukottai, part of the ongoing changes.