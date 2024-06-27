Southern Railway announces extension of weekly special trains; check details here

CHENNAI: Four weekly special trains would be extended to run with the existing composition, timings and stoppages to clear extra rush, said a Southern Railway statement on Thursday.

These are the train services that will be extended:

1. Train No 06012 Nagercoil–Tambaram weekly special, operated on Sundays, would be extended from July 7 to July 21.

2. Train No 06011 Tambaram–Nagercoil weekly special, operated on Mondays, would be extended from July 8 to July 22.

3. Train No 06035 Tambaram–Kochuveli bi-weekly special, operated on Thursdays and Saturdays, would be extended from July 4 to July 20.

4. Train No 06036 Kochuveli–Tambaram bi-weekly special, operated on Fridays and Saturdays, would be extended from July 5 to July 21.