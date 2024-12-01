Southern Railway announces extension of special trains with revised coach composition; check details here

CHENNAI: Several special trains would be extended with revised composition and there will be no change in the timings and stoppages, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train no 06012 Nagercoil-Tambaram weekly special on Sundays from December 1 to February 2 and Train 06011 Tambaram-Nagercoil weekly special on Mondays from December 2 to February 3 would be extending its services.

Trains would operate with one AC two-tier coach, five AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, one pantry car, two general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled-friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van.

2. Train no 06070 Tirunelveli-Egmore weekly special on Thursdays from December 5 to February 6, Train 06069 Egmore-Tirunelveli weekly special on Fridays from December 6 to February 7, Train 06103 Tambaram-Ramananthapuram bi-weekly special on Thursdays and Saturdays from December 5-28 and Train 06104 Ramanathapuram-Tambaram bi-weekly special on Fridays and Sundays from December 6-29 would be extending its services and operated with existing coaches.

3. Train 06030 Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special on Sundays would be operated with existing composition from December 1-15 and with one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, one AC three-tier economy coach, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled-friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van from December 22 to February 2.

4. Train 06029 Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special on Mondays would be operated with existing composition from December 2-16 and with one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, one AC three-tier economy coach, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled-friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van from December 23 to February 3.

5. Train 06184 Tambaram-Coimbatore weekly special on Fridays would be extended from December 6 to February 7. Train 06185 Coimbatore-Tambaram weekly special on Sundays would be extended from December 8 to February 9 with a coach composition of 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Advance reservation for Trains 06012 and 06011, Trains 06070 and 06069, and Trains 06030 and 06029 is open, and for Trains 06103 and 06104, and 06184 and 06185 will open shortly.