    Southern Railway announces extension of Sabarimala special trains

    Train No. 06035 Tambaram – Thiruvananthapuram North AC Weekly Special will be extended to run on January 3,10,17, 24, and 31 ( 5 Services).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2024 2:56 PM IST
    Representative Image  

    CHENNAI. Southern Railway has announced the extension of services of several Sabari special trains for the convenience of passengers.

    The service of Train No. 06035 Tambaram – Thiruvananthapuram North AC Weekly Special (Fridays) leaving Tambaram at 7.30 pm and reaching Thiruvananthapuram North at 11.30 am the next day will be extended to run on January 3,10,17, 24, and 31 ( 5 Services).

    The service of Train No. 06036 Thiruvananthapuram North – Tambaram Weekly AC Special (Sundays) leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 3.25 pm and reaching Tambaram at 7.35 am the next day will be extended to run on January 5, 12,19, 26 and February 2 (5 Services), a release from Southern Railway (SR) said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

