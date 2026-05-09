Southern Railway announces Egmore-Kanniyakumari special trains for summer rush

CHENNAI: In view of the summer holidays, a special train will be operated between Egmore and Kanniyakumari, the Southern Railway said.
Accordingly, the special train (No 06045) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm on May 15, 22, 29 and June 5 (Fridays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 1 pm the next day.
In return, the special train (No 06046) will depart from Kanniyakumari at 11.25 pm on May 17, 24, 31 and June 7 (Sundays) and reach Egmore at 11.30 am the following day.
Reservation for these trains will commence on Sunday (May 10) at 8 am.