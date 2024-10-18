Southern Railway announces diversion of trains in Assam's Rangiya division; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains running across Tamil Nadu would be diverted due to engineering works in the Rangiya division (Assam), Southern Railway said on Friday.

- Train No 15929 Tambaram – New Tinsukia Express leaving Tambaram at 6.35 pm on October 24 will be diverted to run via Goalpara Town, Guwahati, Lumding, Furkating and Morahat skipping stoppages at Rangiya, New Misamari, Rangapara North, Viswanath Chrli, Harmuti, North Lakhimpur and Dhemaji.

- Train No 15930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram Express leaving New Tinsukia at 6.30 am on October 28 will be diverted to run via Morahat, Furkating, Lumding, Guwahati, Goalpara Town skipping stoppages at Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Chrli, Rangapara North, New Misamari and Rangiya.

- Train No 12516 Silchar – Coimbatore Express leaving Silchar at 7.50 pm on October 22 will be diverted to run via Kamakhya, Goalpara Town and New Bongaigaon skipping stoppages at Rangiya and Barpeta Road.

- Train No 12508 Silchar -Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Silchar at 7.50 pm on October 24 will be diverted to run via Kamakhya, Goalpara Town and New Bongaigaon skipping stoppages at Rangiya and Barpeta Road.

- Train No 05952 New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru special (via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving New Tinsukia at 6.45 pm on October 24 will be diverted to run via Morahat, Furkating, Lumding, Guwahati and Goalpara Town skipping stoppages at Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Chrli, Rangapara North and Rangiya, added the statement.